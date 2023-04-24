MadameNoire Featured Video

Tasha K owes Cardi B a whopping $4 million from the defamation lawsuit she lost to the Bronx-bred femcee in 2022. But the popular YouTube personality insists she doesn’t have the cash to pay her massive debt.

On April 21, Tasha K took to Instagram to sound off about her financial woes, the day after Cardi filed a writ of execution against the internet star to collect the money owed from the lawsuit.

“Look! Sis & Law, I know you need that cause work is slow for all of us right now, but right now, I ain’t got it!” the Unwine With Tasha K host captioned a photo that included a list of all of her debts.

“But let your lawyers know that when I’m up, you gone be up & stuck. You get first dibs after this IRS bill gets paid. But if you will take a post-dated check–we can maybe work something out,” she joked.

Unfortunately, the YouTube star’s defamation loss is no laughing matter. If she doesn’t pay up on the debt owed to Cardi soon, more consequences could lie ahead.

Black Twitter sounds off about Cardi filing to seize Tasha K’s property

On April 20, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed a writ of execution in Georgia against the gossip blogger and her company Kebe Studios LLC. The motion, signed off by Judge William M. Ray II, states that the mother of two can seize Tasha’s property to recover $3,868,753.47 owed from the 2022 lawsuit, according to XXL.

After the news hit social media, Black Twitter lit up with reactions. Some fans congratulated Cardi’s bold legal move.

A few Twitter users said they were tired of seeing the hip-hop star and Tasha go back and forth over their legal battle. Some even claimed that the “Up” rapper was doing “too much” by filing a motion to confiscate the infamous vlogger’s property.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in 2019, Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The “WAP” hitmaker claimed that the YouTube personality published false and defamatory statements about her personal life online. In the since-deleted videos, Tasha allegedly accused the Hustlers star of using cocaine and claimed that she was a prostitute before stardom. She also alleged that the “WAP” rhymer had herpes and that she cheated on her husband, Offset.

After the “Money” femcee won her $4 million suit, Tasha tried to appeal the case but to no avail. In March, the internet personality threw in the towel after she lost her appeal. She also issued an apology to Cardi.

“Today we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again,” she wrote. “To Cardi & Her team, I apologize sincere[ly]. We live & learn,” Tasha tweeted.

