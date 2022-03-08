MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B wants courts to stop YouTuber Tasha K from spreading “harmful and disgusting lies” about her and her family for good.

After the “Up” rapper won her contentious legal battle against the YouTuber and was awarded $4 million in the federal defamation case in January, Cardi has followed up by more recently filing court documents asking a permanent injunction be placed on Tasha, according to TMZ.

“[The] plaintiff filed this action because defendants refused to stop targeting her with harmful and disgusting lies,” the rapper’s legal team explained, Billboard reports.“Damages alone are inadequate to address the constant ongoing threat of defendants repeating the defamatory statements [and] defendants have explicitly said that they will continue publishing the defamatory statements unless an injunction is issued.”

The recently filed court documents outlined that while speaking about her then-ongoing case with Cardi last August, Tasha K said, “Even if they did sue, b–ch I ain’t got but a dollar to my name b–ch. What are you going to get? And there’s always bankruptcy b–ch.”

“I’m going to pull a 50 Cent on that b–ch,” Tasha reportedly added, referencing FiF’s 2015 bankruptcy filing.

More interestingly, the recently filed court documents regarding the permanent injunction request on Tasha K claim the YouTuber “fraudulently” moved assets in an attempt to make it harder for Cardi’s camp to collect their lawsuit award, TMZ detailed.

Cardi’s legal team additionally cited statements in which Tasha K — born Latasha Kebe — said on the witness stand she wouldn’t delete the defamatory videos and posts she made about Cardi unless court ordered by a judge.

Overall, Cardi’s filing of the permanent injunction aims to have Tasha K legally obligated to remove any defamatory claims the YouTuber has posted about the rapper off the internet and ban the content creator from “republishing” them on social media in the future. As the rapper’s legal team sees it, Tasha K’s constitutional right to free speech doesn’t include the right to “false and defamatory speech.”

Regarding Tasha K’s response to Cardi’s recent filing, All Hip-Hop shared that the YouTuber’s lawyer argued: “Even though the jury returned a verdict in Cardi’s favor, that, by itself, is not sufficient to secure a permanent injunction.”

“[The] plaintiff must prove that she is suffering and will continue to suffer irreparable harm, which entitles her, as a legal right, to injective relief,” Tasha K’s lawyer added.

A judge is set to decide on the situation’s most recent developments on April 1st.

