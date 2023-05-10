MadameNoire Featured Video

The hit CBS TV series S.W.A.T. was on the verge of being canceled last week, but thanks to fans and the show’s leading man Shemar Moore, executives at the network have agreed to air a final season of the long-running TV drama.

CBS appeared to have a change of heart after Moore took to Instagram May 6 to tell fans about the show’s shocking cancellation.

The actor donned a freshly shaven face, sunglasses and a Black hoodie as he expressed his frustrations about the network’s baffling decision.

“I got sunglasses on late at night because I’m a little bit sad,” the 53-year-old star said. “S.W.A.T. got canceled. It makes no sense. Look up the articles and read the articles. We are the best show on Friday nights at eight o’clock. We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for.”

The Criminal Minds alum boasted about how the show brought diversity to prime-time television on the network.

“Did you know that I am the only African American male lead on network television?” the Hollywood veteran asked. “Not streaming, not cable, network television. I am the only African American male lead on network television.”

Social media users sound off about the shocking cancellation.

Diehard fans of the hit series bum-rushed the Oakland native’s comments section to object to the cancellation.

“I’m glad you addressed this. I just read the article that the show was canceled, and I was very upset,” one supporter wrote. “I don’t understand how they cancel shows that are successful for shows that suck. And if they don’t bring you back, then I hope Netflix or someone else will pick it up! It’s a great show. I look forward to watching it.”

A second Instagram user penned, “Nooooooo my god! I’m a lot a bit sad !! This is ludicrous. SWAT is amazing .. what’s wrong with CBS! Don’t know a good thing when they have it … I am truly gutted! Good for you for speaking the truth ❤️ #saveSWAT.”

A third fan commented, “Oh no!!! I hope another network will pick up Swat because it’s a great show that shows the reality of today and more. It’s the only diverse show too. I don’t think it’s the end. ”

Miraculously, within 72 hours, CBS released a statement notifying viewers that the famed series would remain on air for a final season.

“We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for ‘S.W.A.T.,’ and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures Television Studios President Katherine Pope wrote in a statement May 8.

“‘S.W.A.T.’ has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve,” the statement continued. “Once again, we appreciate the talents and efforts of the cast, writers, producers and crew and everyone who has contributed to the success of ‘S.W.A.T.’ We look forward to its return next season.”

Shemar Moore thanked fans for all of the love on Instagram.

After CBS announced the big news, Moore took to Instagram with a new video thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you, thank you,” The new father gushed as he sat alongside his co-star David Lim. “We busted our asses six years making this show S.W.A.T… They canceled us on Friday. They renewed us today, Monday. Three days later. You know why? Because of y’all!”

Moore continued, “You made noise, and we so respect it, and we so appreciate it. All we wanna do is do it right. If we’re gonna go out, we’re gonna go out the right way. And we’re gonna go out for you … Because without you, there’s no us.”

​​Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant tasked to run a specialized tactical unit in Los Angeles. The show has been on the air since 2017.

According to Neilson, the hit series pulls in a whopping 6.8 million viewers per episode.

Congrats to the cast of S.W.A.T.

RELATED CONTENT: Zaddy Alert! New Father Shemar Moore Definitely Doesn’t Have A Dad Bod