New father Shemar Moore is steaming up people’s Instagram feeds ahead of his 53rd birthday.

On April 17, the S.W.A.T. actor posted a shirtless clip of himself at the gym. Mooer served Zaddy vibes as his muscles pumped and flexed while he performed a workout for his already chiseled upper body. The actor thanked his Los Angeles-based personal trainer for helping him reach his fitness goals before his big day. The new dad’s birthday is April 20.

“Word on the street is I got a birthday coming up….. oh shit, well then let’s get my birthday suit out the cleaners!!! 🎉,” Moore wrote in the post’s caption.

The 52-year-old Zaddy said he still has “work to do and pounds to shed,” although several of his Instagram fans thought otherwise.

Thanks to his workout plan in the gym, Moore is far from having a dad bod .

In late January, he and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed the actor’s first child.

The newborn, a baby girl named Frankie, is the apple of her father’s eye. Moore frequently posts photos of the little one on his Instagram account with cute captions that exude his “girl dad” energy and excitement.

When Moore announced that his baby girl was on the way, he discussed what aspect of fatherhood he looked most forward to. The S.W.A.T. star made a guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in early January and said that thanks to fatherhood, he’d “to go to heaven whole.”

