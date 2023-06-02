The conversation surrounding mental health continues on this episode of Listen to Black Men, “Group Therapy.” Once again, therapist Arron Muller lends his expertise to the show. Mouse Jones, along with Tyler Chronicles and Jeremie Rivers are ready with the pressing questions.

LTBM cast delves into the many reasons for that issue. Chronicles says he often deals with a "one-up mentality" when he shares his pain with friends — meaning other men will take the opportunity to make the conversation about themselves. The group agrees this is something they don't see women do. Jones brings up that Black men struggle to be vulnerable, and the

Muller touches on the bad habit of minimizing someone’s problems, stating, “Just because I got a Benz and a baddy doesn’t mean I’m not feeling something.” (Jones plays around and says that if anybody wants to give him a baddy and a Benz to help him feel better, he’s very open to it).

For Rivers, he struggles to find a good listener.

“Sometimes what you need from your partner is to literally just be quiet or be an ear,” says the She Had To Ask actor.

Listen To Black Men crew Boundaries are a hot topic in this episode. From emotional dumping to pushy partners, thecrew discuss how to enforce boundaries in a variety of situations. The licensed therapist explains that “Part of the issue is sometimes, we don’t express our boundaries in a way that’s understood. We may get angry, or we may get upset.”

Muller, aka “The Black Therapist,” shares some of his favorite mental health tools with the fellas and explains that therapy is very much not one-size-fits-all. The gentlemen wrap things up by exploring the stigma Black men still face in seeking help.

With that, the special guest reminds the cast of his motto: “Black kings need therapy too.”