Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori sported skin-tight looks while out and about in Los Angeles May 1. But it was Ye’s gams and cheeks that got the attention of Black Twitter.

The artist, now known as Ye, rocked a Manchester United long-sleeved shirt with skin-tight black leggings and a matching-colored pair of “Not To Sole-ful” boots, which the 45-year-old designed, according to the Daily Mail.

Censori matched her husband’s fit in a beige sleeveless top and lighter-colored leggings — also with black boots. The 27-year-old designer jazzed up her look with a tiny pair of angel wings on her back.

The rapper rocked a bald head and a full beard, while his bride had a short blonde pixie cut during their daytime outing.

Black Twitter wasted no time commenting on Ye’s cakes and its disapproval of the body-hugging garment.

West and Censori’s legging moment came just ahead of the rapper’s secret Yeezy season 10 fashion show — hosted later that evening in the warehouse building.

The venue was described as “a rugged-looking store… with little more than barren walls,” by HighSnobiety.

The outlet said the Los Angeles event, formally titled “YZY FREE,” was an “extremely low-key affair” that barely revealed any of West’s latest fashion designs. Instead, the show included a variety of models — all with shaved heads and in “skin-tight white t-shirts” and black pants.

Frank Ocean’s 2016 song “Self-Control” blared from the speakers within the space.

The large space the couple eyed on Melrose Avenue is rumored to be Yeezy’s first-ever brick-and-mortar retail store.

West filed a trademark for “YZYSPLY,” or Yeezy Supply, in July 2022 that covered “retail stores, online ordering service and online retail store services.” The rapper’s filing revealed that YZYSPLY could offer everything from G-strings and socks to headwear, footwear and accessories.

Last year West was riddled with controversy over his anti-Semitic statements, Donda Academy drama and White Lives Matter t-shirts at his Yeezy season nine show.

The negative press was compounded by legal woes concerning his fashion-related business deals with Adidas and Gap.

Adidas shareholders filed a class action lawsuit April 28 that accused brand executives of intending “to deceive” investors or “acted with reckless disregard for the truth” regarding West’s potential to damage the company, NBC News reported.

Despite Kanye’s falling out with Adidas last year, the speculated new Yeezy warehouse is only a door down from the sportswear company’s Melrose location.

