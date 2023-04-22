MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, went out on Wednesday for an unconventional date night with “wife” Bianca Censori.

On April 20, the rapper and his non-legal wife donned odd but complimentary masked fits for the Fear of God Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

For the Fear of God runway gala, the unofficially married couple wore nude and black monochromatic looks, complete with masks covering their entire heads and faces. They arrived at Jerry Lorenzo’s, the streetwear label’s founder, show at the Hollywood Bowl.

TMZ released footage of Bianca and Ye dancing together during the show to his song “Feel The Love,” which features Pusha T from Ye and Kid Cudi’s “Kids See Ghosts.” In the video, the father of four took off his face mask and smiled at the hyped, exclusive crowd. Pusha T also performed the song onstage.

His enthusiasm towards his former collaborator’s performance shocked fans, as tension had been building between the two as the “Daytona” rapper stepped down as President of Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music label after the antisemitic rants that plagued the Grammy-winner’s reputation.

However, his friendship with the famed fashion designer remained intact during the scandal, as the show was invitation-only, with Ye being given a warm welcome.

The Yeezy creator, who promoted his union with Bianca in January in a non-legally binding ceremony, has been relatively under the radar, especially after the height of his most recent controversy back in the fall.

Back in March, Page Six reported that the “Jesus Walks” rapper took his daughter North West and her stepmom to attend a church service in Los Angeles. For the service, the couple skipped the weird masks. Ye and Bianca dressed plainly in black and white, and North rocked a graphic tee to match her neon green box braids.

Bianca, according to her underutilized Instagram, is also the head of architecture at Yeezy, an indicator of how the two lovebirds met. Since their spiritual union, Ye has been out of the headlines.