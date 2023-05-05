On the inaugural episode of Listen to Black Men, “The Friend Zone,” media personality Mouse Jones is joined by entertainers and media personalities Jessie Woo, Tyler Chronicles, Kiyanne, Jeremie Rivers and Papoose to talk about the dynamics of platonic male-female friendships, boundaries, the friend zone and more.

Woo starts off the conversation by bringing up Blair Underwood’s quick marriage to his best friend following the divorce from his wife of 27 years, Desiree DaCosta. The scandal had the group asking, “Can men and women be friends?”

It turns out each LTBM guest has their own set of rules when it comes to those opposite-sex friendships. According to Jones, it’s all good “As long as one is ugly.”