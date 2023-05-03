MadameNoire Featured Video

Steve Harvey spit facts during an impassioned conversation about the low-grade mindset held by some of the dating pool’s younger generation of men.

The multi-talented comedian, author and TV personality voiced his gripes with today’s young men while speaking with Shannon Sharp on the former NFL player’s podcast, Club Shay Shay.

As he pounded his hand on the table and sharply expressed his point of view, Harvey said, “These young boys today” needed to stop asking what women brought to the table and question themselves.

“That’s what’s wrong with this generation today. You got a woman that could come to the table [and] make another you. What else she need to slide up to the table with? What about your job? What happened to men who were supposed to be responsible? Do you know that it’s our job to take care of a woman and some children to have a family? That’s our damn job.”

The game show host emphasized that today’s men have forgotten the value of women because the latter sex has had to embrace independence due to a lack of quality partners in the dating pool.

To all the independent women out there who say they don’t need a man, Harvey asked why they wouldn’t want a partner to help them ease the burdens of life.

“But the system of marriage is still good. The system of a man taking care of a woman that’s really how it’s supposed to be. All the rest of it is bullshit, man. And y’all need to quit tricking y’all self with this new way of thinking. Cause this new way of thinking ain’t getting you no damn where I’m sorry.”

Harvey shared his wise words to today’s men after he praised his third wife, Marjorie, with whom he’ll celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary in June.

The Family Feud host explained that choosing a mate is crucial for a man because a woman can help them reach their full potential or measly half the man they could be.

“She will either inspire you to greatness or reduce you to mediocrity. So choose wisely,” Harvey said as he referenced insight from relationship expert and authors Nuri Muhammed and Louis Farrakhan.

“A woman like an elevator button — it can take you up or down,” he added.

The 66-year-old Think Like A Man author made it clear that his dynamic with his wife, 58, consisted of the two belonging to each other and him providing for her and their family.

What do y’all think about Harvey’s opinions on the newer generation of men and their low-grade approach to dating? The conversation starts around the 1:45:00 mark — but peep the interview in its entirety down below.

