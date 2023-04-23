MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock said she wished she wasn’t pregnant during an Instagram live. Blueface’s girlfriend and mother of their unborn child revealed her motherhood journey wasn’t what she thought it would be. She recently described her pregnancy as “exhausting.”

“That’s how I be feeling. Is that a good feeling?” Rock asked her followers. “I was excited at first, but now I’m like. It’s exhausting.”

The clip, posted by The Neighborhood Talk, showed The Baddies South reality star rocking an aqua-blue hairstyle. In an earlier post, Rock shouted out her hairstylist Hair Queen and the man responsible for her new smile Dr. Trev Thomas.

Commenters loaded Rock’s live video with advice for expectant mothers, including morning sickness, the gender of the child, and asking when Rock is due to go into labor.

“Honestly, I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m not in the mood for real,” she said.

The vulnerable and candid admission is one of many as Rock has documented her journey to motherhood ever since revealing the big news to fans in January.

“I’m probably not in the mood for real. That’s how I feel. I’m not in the mood for none of the baby conditions and shit,” the reality star said.

Rock showed up smiling when her boyfriend Blueface took home the boxing crown during a fight against Ed Mathews on Saturday, April 22. The 22-year-old rushed to the ring after the big moment Blueface was declared the winner.

In a recent interview with TMZ, the couple revealed they are exploring potential names for their unborn baby.

The “Thotiana” rapper told a reporter that “Blueface Baby” was one of the names he rocked with. Chrisean said she liked the names Royal Blue or Blue Royal.

The couple then shared that they haven’t begun preparing a nursery for the baby yet. They are working on new music this month.

On Friday, April 7, Chrisean took to Twitter and declared, “Ima get money all pregnancy. I promise”.