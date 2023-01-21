MadameNoire Featured Video

After bring forcibly removed out of an interview by her boyfriend Blueface’s request, Chrisean Rock announced she’s pregnant. The Baltimore native revealed the news by sharing a photo of three positive pregnancy tests via social media.

On her Instagram story, Rock shared that she was going to keep the child. She added that during an ultrasound that she’s hoping to hear three heartbeats.

Blueface responded to pregnancy test results by saying they have parted ways. He added that he doubts that he is the father.

“To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done,” he tweeted. “It’s strictly business. I tried it [and] clearly it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.”

He also had some things to say about her mental health, claimed that she’s been with other men and suggested that she’s drinking while pregnant.

Alcohol isn’t her problem her mentality is her problem all you people on here making excuses for a lack of self control an irrational behavior is contributing to the problem. When she displays this type of irrational behavior on baddies or blue girls club you guys applaud an cheer but when it’s a different setting an it doesn’t look as good you guys want it to be everybody else fault this is how she carry herself with or without me. Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine. I know I know y’all thought she was all about me…me too lol but the facts are facts being my BM would be a blessing. She must be currently drinking while pregnant that’s a red flag. It’s not a blueface baby.

Chrisean Rock Says She’s In A Dark Place

In a now-deleted post, Rock asked for prayers and also apologized to Blueface. She explained that she’s been in a dark place in the emotional post.

“Hopefully my darkness is someone’s light,” she captioned the post. Lately I haven’t been eating I just been sleeping. I struggled with depression n suicidal attempts since a little girl only because I feel like earth always gave it to me tuff. I love God so much I wan be in heaven so bad n I hate my self because maybe if I was better person life wouldn’t make me feel like dis.”

Rock hasn’t revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy.