MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock is sporting a new look after fixing her highly-recognizable toothless smile. The mom-to-be showed off her new set of pearly white teeth on social media.

The on-again, off-again partner to rapper Blueface, shared a video to Instagram of not only her latest teeth update, but of her new hairdo as well, which happened to be a straight blue wig.

Completing the video with audio from her recent single “Time,” the 22-year-old shared how she got her “smile back” after years of her being a one-tooth wonder.

Chrisean had her one of many tattoos dedicated to her boyfriend in full view in the video, as well as her growing baby bump. And she could not stop smiling due to her new set of teeth from Dr. Trev Thomas in Los Angeles.

Fans went up for the social media influencer, saying she was outchere looking her best and “glowing,” with one commenter saying, “Ok Sis. Healthy and Pregnant. Stay with this energy.”

Originally appearing as a contestant on Blueface’s dating show, Chrisean’s explosive personality became a social media spectacle, especially through her tumultuous relationship with the LA-based rapper, and then again with her one-front-tooth smile. The smile became a part of her image, with celebrities like Lizzo even dressing up as her for Halloween.

Chrisean has been preparing for her latest arrival with her controversial partner while also working on career opportunities. An hour after posting her upgraded smile, the hip-hop artist received her passport within a day to head off to London, England for an event.

With regard to her relationship status, Chrisean posted a video ad last week including her and Blueface, which showcased her sharing a kiss with the father of her unborn child. The couple is notorious for breaking up momentarily to quickly resume their relationship, but as of now, one can assume that all things in Chrisean’s life are looking bright.