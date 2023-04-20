MadameNoire Featured Video

Authorities have arrested three Louisiana teens in connection with the fatal shooting of a nine months pregnant Baton Rouge woman and her unborn baby. were killed in a shooting incident April 16. It appeared to be a case of mistaken identity.

According to a Facebook post by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the three suspects, all 19, were identified as Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry. The teens were arrested and charged at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide April 16, as Kerisha Johnson was tragically gunned down in her car. xPorch, Parker and Curry allegedly fired into the expectant mother’s car after they mistook it for a similar vehicle with a different person behind the wheel. Johnson, was “due to give birth within several days,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by ABC News.

The arrest warrant noted that responders found Johnson, who was nine months pregnant, dead inside the automobile. The tragic mistaken identity shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. The 36-year-old pregnant woman was trying to pick up partygoers from an event for teenaged attendees on North Carrollton Avenue. A driver in a similar white sedan as Johnson’s allegedly fired into the air earlier in the night.

As of April 17, the teens are being held without bond.

Porch, Parker and Curry reportedly admitted to being armed at the time of the incident involving Johnson.

When Baton Rouge police found Porch after the shooting, the teen had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The warrant claimed the teen told authorities that he provided guns to the other suspects. The document also stated that security footage from the area captured the trio “raising firearms, pointing them at the victim’s vehicle and then firing.”

Porch worked with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2022 from June to November. He worked as a part-time employee for the office from November up until his arrest, which got him “immediately terminated.”

Her childhood friend, Deanna Williams, spoke with WBRZ and described the pregnant mother’s murder as “just senseless.”

“She was an innocent person,” Williams added.

