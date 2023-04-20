On the latest episode of the Black Vegan Cooking Show, Charlise Rookwood welcomes radio personality Angela Yee to the show. The ladies chopped it up over refreshing cocktails and fresh, spring dishes, centered around one of the host’s family’s favorite traditions– a classic fish fry.

Rockwood and the media personality kicked off their culinary kiki with lychee margaritas while discussing Yee’s career updates. After 13 years with the nationally syndicated morning show The Breakfast Club, the 47-year-old multimedia vet spread her wings and moved to her new show, Wake Up with Angela Yee. The show airs on middays on more than 30 iHeartMedia stations.

After sipping cocktails, the ladies got into the entree, which featured a faux white fish made from banana blossoms coated in a spicy Cajun flour batter. Once deep-fried, the fruit became nice and flaky, giving the appearance of authentic seafood. Rockwood provided a spicy Sriracha mayo for dipping, and delectable side dishes, including fried plantains, vegan coleslaw and for dessert– a heavenly bread pudding.

While Yee and Rockwood bust down their courses, they discussed what else the Black Vegan Cooking Show guest had popping. She shared that she made a few boss moves, recently purchasing an AirBnb property in Upstate New York, and planning to write a book and a movie.

The dynamic duo finished the episode with a FaceTime call to a former guest of the Black Vegan Cooking Show, comedian Donnell Rawlings, and playfully gave the 54-year-old funny man the business for suggesting Rookwood make fish for Yee– who can’t stand seafood.