As the saying goes, “It’s 5 o’clock somewhere!” Although bars and restaurants have slowly started bringing back happy hour — especially now that warmer weather has made its way back to many parts of the country — if the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that we can do more for ourselves at home than we ever thought we could before. That being said, why not add becoming an amateur mixologist to the list of pandemic skills that you’ve picked up?

What’s great about the monthly subscription boxes below is that whether you plan on treating yourself here and there to a cocktail after a long day of work, will be entertaining intimate groups of friends and family over nice meals, or pre-gaming before a full-on bar crawls, you won’t feel intimidated by the top-quality alcohol that’ll be sent to you by the brands below as you craft their fun and easy cocktail suggestions.

Read up on the five noteworthy cocktail-inspired subscription boxes below and have fun mixing!

Haus

If you’re unfamiliar with aperitifs, Haus notes that the category of spirits consists of “complex flavors that typically come from fruits, herbs, roots, and botanicals.” While their flavor profiles can range anywhere from on the bitter side to very sweet, and/or quite fruity, the brand said that generally the spirits are “low-ABV (less alcohol than whiskey, more than wine), which make them perfect for enjoying throughout the evening on the rocks or with simple mixers like soda or tonic.”

With an abundance of intriguing and delicious flavor combinations like Citrus Flower, Yuzu Ginger, Peach Passionfruit, Rose Rosé, Spiced Cherry, and Grapefruit Jalapeno, a monthly subscription starts at $35.

If you’re not sure which one of the brand’s flavors you’d be most interesting in trying, find their Sampler Kit here.