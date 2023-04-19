MadameNoire Featured Video

Spring is in full bloom and it’s time for those tasty classic dishes we crave when the sun comes out and then homies gather for cookouts.

It’s also Black Women’s History Month and to celebrate this important season, Chef Charlise Rookwood invites highly-accomplished radio host Angela Yee on to Black Vegan Cooking Show (BVCS) to recreate some of her family’s favorite springtime dishes.

As always, Charlise inspires and surprises us with the ways she can transform the earth’s bounty into flavorful delights. Although her menu is completely plant-based, no course is incomplete. We get everything from refreshing cocktail recipes, tantalizing side dishes to mouth-watering desserts. Word to the wise: you might want to keep a napkin close by because it’s get ugly when it’s time to eat.

Our host is always ready with lively anecdotes about her childhood and past guests (one of whom makes a surprise appearance via FaceTime).

The drinks are flowing as is the conversation, and we’ll learn all about what Angela has going on at work and in her life, including the details on her recent departure from The Breakfast Club – a show she hosted for 13 years — and what exciting projects she’s got coming up (some of which might surprise fans).

The vegan innovation never stops on the Black Vegan Cooking Show and viewers will be checking their screens closely asking, “Are you sure that’s not meat?”

Charlise continues to show and prove in creative and delicious ways that make switching to a plant-based diet worthwhile for folks looking for heathy, flavorful options.

While BVCS is centered around food, it also creates opportunities for amazing women to share ideas and uplift one another. Fans can expect more exciting guests like Angela throughout this upcoming season, and get inspired with dope new recipes.