Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting involving a Walgreens employee and a pregnant woman accused of shoplifting Wednesday night.

According to police, the alleged shoplifter, 24-year-old Travonsha Ferguson, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for an emergency C-section. Ferguson’s unborn child was not injured. However, the woman, who was seven months pregnant, is last listed in critical but stable condition.

The shooter, 21-year-old Mitarius Boyd, told detectives he shot Ferguson in self-defense, WSMV reported.

Police reported Boyd, a Walgreens team lead, claimed another employee saw Ferguson and another woman stealing items from the store.

He reportedly told investigators he saw both women loading items from store shelves into a personal bag.

Boyd allegedly followed the women into a parking lot, where he witnessed them loading the stolen items into a car trunk. When he approached them, he was reportedly sprayed with mace by the pair.

That’s when Boyd allegedly shot Ferguson multiple times with a semi-automatic pistol, News Channel 5 Nashville reported.

The other woman immediately took the pregnant woman to the hospital and remained unidentified by police. There is no word on if either woman will be arrested.

While Boyd has not been charged for the shooting, police seized his gun and cell phone, and he’s been cooperative with officials.

The Daily Mail reported that Boyd was previously arrested in October 2023 for disrupting a Nashville Best Buy store after he could not buy a PS5.

Over the past few years, gun laws in Tennessee have become less strict after lawmakers approved legislation that removed requirements for permits and background checks. The law controversially changed in July 2021 when lawmakers introduced a law allowing an adult over 21 to carry a handgun, openly or concealed, in Tennessee without a permit.

Walgreens responded to the shooting by saying, “The safety of our patients, customers, and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind will not be tolerated at our stores. We take this matter seriously and are cooperating with local authorities.