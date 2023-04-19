MadameNoire Featured Video

At a time where self-care is pivotal for us to create a balance between mental health fatigue and wellness, these eight Black-owned spas, across the country, have created spaces dedicated to healing and restoration.

Melanated Beauty Spa

Hallandale Beach, FL

Melanated Beauty Space in Hallandale Beach is owned and operated by Haiti-raised Maghan Morin.The s pecialists at Morin’s spa specialize in the skin needs of people of color, and the menu boasts an array of treatments including microneedling, chemical peels and hydration facials. Melanated Beauty Spa also offers hair removal services and massages, and clients who buy a membership receive two 30-minute power facials per month.

There will be three locations total, including Downtown Atlanta and Downtown St. Petersburg, Florida– which opens in May.

Natural Beauty Salon & Spa

Richmond, VA

Natural Beauty Salon & Spa is owned by Angelyn Scott. It is a fully operational hair salon, offering services for men, women and children, as well as a spa. Clients looking for a day of pampering can choose from a menu of massages, aromatherapy treatments, foot scrubs, nail care and select cosmetology services. The wellness establishment also offers weight loss management programs.

The Spa at The Salamander Resort

Middleburg, VA

The Salamander Resort is a stunning 340-acre property owned by Sheila Johnson, the only Black person let alone woman to fully-own a 5-star resort. Within the resort is a serene luxury spa featuring specialty treatments such as body wraps, massages and facials. The spa offers customized options to bougie clientele looking to up the ante on luxury wellness amenities. The cushy spa also offers CBD-infused products in some of their signature treatments.

The Spa at The Ivy

Baltimore, MD

The Spa at the Ivy sits inside of the luxurious Ivy Hotel and is owned by Eddie and Sylvia Brown. The Browns met during college at Howard University, and were married for several decades before finally opening this little slice of heaven. Services at the spa include facials, massages, foot rituals and body scrubs. They are known for their Signature Foot Ritual, which entails a soak with Himalayan salts and an exfoliating treatment with a proprietary mixture.

Replenish

Columbus, OH

Replenish is a women-led, family-owned spa focusing on physical and emotional healing. In addition to traditional spa services such as massages, facial therapy and waxing, they also offer yoga and energy restoration sessions.

SkinFluent

Raleigh, NC

SkinFluent is owned by North Carolina licensed esthetician Tina D’Von. The business’ mission is to provide tailored treatment to clients of every complexion. They offer facials, peels, hair removal, brow services and body treatments. The spa’s shop offers a curated selection of facial products, including their popular Black Girl sunscreen, which doubles as a moisturizer and sun protectant.

Ommmang Wellness

Brooklyn, NY

Founded by Dr. Gina Pierre, LAC, LCT, licensed acupuncturist, Ommmangowellness features holistic healing services including Reiki, acupuncture and mystic healing. The relaxing establishment aims to promote mind-body-spirit alignment in its clients, and also hosts off-site wellness retreats. In addition to their regular menu of treatments, Ommmangowellness also offers clients doula services.

Essential Body Bar

Houston, TX

Letrice Mason, the owner of Essential Body Bar, uses her background has a nurse practitioner to create services combining traditional medicine and holistic healing. Spa treatments include massage, skincare, hair removal and injectables, as well as gender-affirming care such as hormone replacement therapy and annual exams. Essential Body Bar also offers a weight management program.

Enjoy, ladies! Don’t forget to tell them MADAMENOIRE sent you!