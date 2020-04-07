Beauty Of 5: Aromatherapy Oils To Counter Anxiety Throughout The Day

As we talked about yesterday with emotional distancing, protecting your peace is just as important as protecting your physical body during the coronavirus pandemic. Naturally, however, anxiety, tension, nervousness and a host of other feelings of angst, anger and worry, continue to fill our minds as we grapple with the day-to-day uncertainty of the world’s future and attempt to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy.

As a result, sometimes we need a little extra help to keep our spirits up, and aromatherapy is one of the most tried and true holistic remedies around. As Healthline states, “Aromatherapy uses aromatic essential oils medicinally to improve the health of the body, mind, and spirit.,” and “it enhances both physical and emotional health.” While some use diffusers or other aromatic sprayers to release the medicinal magic of essential oils, there are a number of beauty products made up of such oils that offer the same benefits. Here are five we have our eye on.

This portable essence allows you to reap aromatherapy benefits with a simple swipe on the wrist. Crafted with bergamot, grapefruit and orange oils for soothing and grounding, plus a calming fragrance for deep relaxation, you can pull this roll on out to calm the mind and body anytime you start feeling too anxious or irritable.