Elisabeth Ovesen, the New York Times bestselling author and woman formerly known as Karrine “Superhead” Steffans, is dropping a new novel, and the trailer looks fire.

The mother and former video vixen dropped a visual teaser for her debut fiction novel, The House of Ill Repute.

The tantalizing teaser shows a cryptic assortment of pieced-together clips — including a book-filled room, several people sharing embraces in various states of undress and a hand caressing a topless woman on the small of her back.

Other clips in the teaser showed a woman with a pill on the tip of her tongue, the United States Capitol Building in Washington D.C. and an underwater woman in a white dress.

A cover of Hozier’s 2013 song “Take Me To Church” played over the short teaser.

An Instagram caption described The House of Ill Repute as a “sexy thriller.” The plot revolves around four female graduate students at a Catholic University who “are lured into the world of political power, secret societies, prostitution, and murder in the nation’s capital.”

The novel’s website introduced readers to some of the complex characters Ovesen developed for her latest read.

In addition to graduate school 20-somethings who make up the book’s core, The House of Ill Repute draws readers deeper and deeper into its story with a secretive but dutiful mother, a 39-year-old senator living a double life, a congressman having an affair and a mysterious, high ranking military official.

The trailer said The House of Ill Repute is “coming soon.” In the caption of her latest Instagram post, Ovesen shared that she “finishing” the book.

The debut fiction novel follows the 2015 release of Ovesen’s, Vindicated: Confessions of a Video Vixen, Ten Years Later .

The author’s books — Confessions of a Video Vixen (2005), The Vixen Diaries (2007) and The Vixen Manual: How to Find, Seduce & Keep the Man You Want (2009) — all made the New York Times Bestseller list.

Ovesen discussed saying goodbye to the moniker Karrine Steffans in December 2022 with MADAMENOIRE.

“There are more pen names out there that I write under when I’m writing certain articles or essays, when I want to remain anonymous, and then there are more pen names coming as I venture into fiction. So every pen name is a brand. Every pen name does something different. And you wouldn’t want Karrine Steffans writing children’s books, right?”

