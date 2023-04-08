MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock and Blueface are getting ready for their new bundle of joy. In a recent interview with TMZ, the couple revealed they are exploring potential names for their unborn baby.

The “Thotiana” rapper told a reporter that “Blueface Baby” was one of the names he rocked with. Chrisean said she liked the names Royal Blue or Blue Royal.

The couple then shared that they haven’t begun preparing a nursery for the baby yet, but they are working on new music this month.

“We’re both about to shoot a video this month, both of us. Separate tracks but together,” Blueface said.

When the pair were asked if they would be interested in doing a joint album together, they confessed to being interested in a future musical collaboration.

“You’re on to something,” the rapper, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, said.

In anticipation of their unborn baby, Chrisean and Blueface are getting to the money. Not only are the couple on the road as he promotes his upcoming Rolling Loud Thailand performance, but his 22-year-old lover released a new music video for her single “Time”.

The expectant parents are making money moves before their baby arrives. On Friday, April 7, Chrisean took to Twitter and declared, “Ima get money all pregnancy I promise”.

On March 27, she released a music video “Time,” which shows a vulnerable side of the reality star. Set in Miami, the singer appears on a jet-ski and a luxury hotel suite talking about her painful upbringing and her on and off again relationship with Blueface.

“I’m going to love you until I die,” the Baltimore native sang before appearing in a crown twerking in a miniskirt.

Another scene showed her performing in the ocean and showing her baby bump.

“We already made it. We made it through the storm. They call me Project Baby so watch me go to war,” Chrisean sang. “It’s so crazy how they left in the dark, with nowhere to start.”

The clip has already reached more than 800,000 views at the time of this article.