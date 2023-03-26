MadameNoire Featured Video

Say it ain’t so! Chrisean Rock has allegedly been seen on camera smoking weed while pregnant. A video surfaced on social media of Rock at King of Diamond Miami rolling down her window with a blunt in her hand puffing it all out.

Rock has not responded to the claims, but many people are disturbed by these images of the expectant mother.

Smoking during pregnancy can cause tissue damage in the unborn baby, particularly in the lung and brain, and some studies suggest a link between maternal smoking and cleft lip, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Although Rock has not revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy, many recall that she broke the news back in January.

The social media influencer and girlfriend of rapper Blueface showed off her baby bump while on the set of her upcoming music video.

“Getting money n making babies is my hobby now,” Rock wrote in the caption.