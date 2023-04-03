MadameNoire Featured Video

On March 31, the wife of one of the men arrested for allegedly assaulting Tekashi 6ix9ine created a GoFundMe to help raise money for her husband’s legal fees. She claimed that the cash would be used to help him and two other suspects in custody.

“My husband is Rafael Medina,” wrote Jamie Medina, the wife of Rafael Medina Jr. “I can’t talk much about the situation because it’s still ongoing, but my husband stood up for what he believes in— which, unfortunately, ended in an altercation. It didn’t have anything to do with clout. My husband doesn’t even have social media. The GoFundMe is for everybody involved.”

Jamie Medina says the media made “false assumptions” about her husband’s role in the attack

On March 30, Rafael Medina and two other men were arrested in connection to the brutal gym beatdown of the “GOOBA” rapper. In the campaign, which was taken down in less than 24 hours, the ride-or-die wife claimed that the media created “false assumptions” about her husband’s motive behind the vicious assault.

“[Rafael] is a hard-working, loving father and husband who made a mistake; There are no excuses, but we are hoping that during this time, we can come together, support and donated to the GoFundMe for the entire cause and for the attorney fees,” she said.

She also asked people to “refrain from the negativity” because “there’s enough of that already.”

Jamie did not meet her whopping goal of $100,000. The campaign received $10 shortly before it was taken down.

According to WPTV, Medina Jr., 43, Anthony Maldonado, 25, and Octavious Medina, 23, were booked into Palm Beach County Jail on robbery and assault charges for attacking the Brooklyn-bred artist at an LA Fitness gym in South Florida March 21. The outlet noted that Medina, Maldonado and Medina Jr., were detained by authorities from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Tekashi 6ix9ine breaks silence about the attack.

The notorious rapper was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to his jaw, ribs and back after he was kicked, dragged and punched following the incident.

Over the weekend, the “TROLLZ” hitmaker finally broke his silence about the brutal assault. Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, uploaded a video of the attack “addressing the situation” for the first time.

“What happen[ed] here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened,” the hip-hop star wrote in the caption.