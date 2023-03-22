MadameNoire Featured Video

According to Variety, famous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized March 21 after he was beaten by a group of assailants in the bathroom of a South Florida gym. Some social media users have expressed sympathy for the “STOOPID” rapper.

On Tuesday, the New York hip-hop star, who has gained notoriety for his violent lyrics and s demeanor, sustained multiple facial injuries, to his face, including cuts and bruises, during the attack.

Lance Lazzaro, an attorney for the “GOOBA” rapper, said three or four men assaulted the star inside an LA Fitness gym sauna. Eventually, the altercation trickled outside the spa and into the bathroom, where he struggled to fight back. Video footage obtained by TMZ captured the attackers kicking 6ix9ine in the ribs and his face. At one point in the video, one of the aggressors shouted, “Take a picture. I’m gonna be famous now!” right before he dragged the rapper by his hair.

According to the rapper’s attorney, all three suspects fled the scene shortly after LA Fitness employees heard the scuffle.

Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. But the status of his well-being remained unclear.

Social media users sympathize with Tekashi 6ix9ine after attack footage hits the internet.

When news of 6ix9ine’s attack hit the internet, several users expressed sympathy for the hip-hop star, which is a bit odd given his troll track record and his affinity for beefing with big celebs like Cardi B and Gervonta Davis.

RELATED CONTENT: White Man Viciously Attacks Black Woman At A Florida Gas Station

A few Twitter users called the assailants out for beating up the loudmouth emcee instead of real problematic snitches like George Zimmerman.

In 2012, the former neighborhood watch coordinator was acquitted of second-degree murder after he fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

“FL so fucking lame. Niggas jumped 6ix9nine like he snitched on them personally,” wrote one user on Twitter. But George Zimmerman never been touched.”

A second concerned fan tweeted that they would like to see Zimmerman and Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who was found innocent after he fatally shot two men during the Kenosha protests, get slammed in a fight.

“I’m not mad that they kicked Six9 ass, but personally I rather see a world star clip of George Zimmerman or Rittenhouse,” the user wrote.

A third person chimed in, “My thing is 6ix9ine (69) hasn’t done anything to us while George Zimmerman walking around free in Florida. Go jump Zimmerman. Ain’t no clout jumping on 6ix9ine. Y’all corny beating up that skinny bony boy.”

It’s ironic that people were rooting for 6ix9ine when a few years ago he was one of the rap game’s “most-hated” emcee. But George Zimmerman and Kyle Rittenhouse should both be held accountable for the crimes they committed.

6ix9ine’s attorney is working to get the rapper justice

Lazzaro told TMZ that he is working diligently to ensure that 6ix9ine receives protection following the beatdown.

In April 2020, the infamous snitch was arrested and sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the Nine Trey Bloods Gang. The “Mala” hitmaker was convicted on several charges, including racketeering, drug trafficking and firearm offenses. He was released from prison early due to his cooperation with authorities.

Hopefully, this doesn’t stir up more trouble for the MC.

Are you supporting Tekashi after his beatdown? Tell us in the comments section.