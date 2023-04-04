MadameNoire Featured Video

In Inc.’s release of its sixth annual Female Founders List, a featured member of their 2023 inductees is none other than Dr. Dionne Mahaffey of Atlanta, Georgia. The renowned business psychologist is an innovative force in the sectors of technology and mental health, combining these two passions to pave a unique career spanning over three decades. She joins a cohort of 200 women that are bringing their trailblazing ideas to the forefront of their industries and overall society.

Dr. Dionne is not only a mental health practitioner, but also CEO of The CPAI Group, Incorporated. Alongside these two pivotal roles, she has established multiple brands, such as inclusive card line Culture Greetings and media organization Be Mindfully Social. Upon the announcement of her inclusion on the list, Mahaffey expressed much gratitude stating,

“The growth and national recognition of my diverse businesses are a gift, and I appreciate the divine calling to pursue what I do without taking anything for granted.”

Dr. Dionne’s work has garnered much praise for its focus on technological innovation with mental wellness at its forefront, ensuring that performance and productivity are not at stake as we advance in new systems. Alongside this, the tech entrepreneur has created her own startup and released consumer products as well, promoting the launch on QVC.

Her ambitions extend even beyond these facets, with her clientele for mental wellness ranging from public figures to chairs of corporations. In her charitable endeavors, Dr. Dionne has spearheaded the Atlanta Chapter of The Awesome Foundation, established to bestow monthly $1000 micro-grants to organizations in the area.

Last year, MADAMENOIRE was honored to feature insight from Dr. Dionne on how to reinvent one’s life professionally and personally.

In 2021, the Culture Greetings founder was named one of Forbes Next 1000 upstart entrepreneurs. It is clear the trailblazer has been on an uphill trajectory in her field and is constantly innovating the way we work. Her advice of gratitude, confidence, positive affirmations, and self-exploration are key qualities to ensure one is living their best life.

Within the article, Dr. Dionne notes that she doesn’t believe in faking it until you make it, but having faith in your ability to succeed will drive you to get there:

“There is movement in faith. There is possibility in faith. If you can’t go from, ‘I suck’ to ‘I’m great,’ you can say to yourself, ‘I know that I am on my way to my greatness. Every day, I get up trying to be a better version of myself, so that I can reach the heights I aspire to reach.’ “

It is clear that Dr. Dionne is keeping the faith and pushing not only herself, but the Black women she inspires, to greater heights. A special MadameNoire congrats to her!

