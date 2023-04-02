MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna’s adorable 10-month-old baby boy made it clear he was running the show after giving a cute protest when his famous mama tried to work out. Black Twitter also chimed in on the baby’s intent.

On April 1, the “Man Down” songstress shared a video of herself with her son on Twitter, seemingly, begging the cutie patootie to allow her to exercise. Donning a black Fenty Savage X workout fit and showing off her growing belly, Rihanna simply asked the squirming baby, “Pleeeeease?”

“Look who don’t want mommy to work out,” the 35-year-old mogul wrote.

 

Black Twitter immediately clocked that Rihanna’s son was in his feels, and the platform’s users shared their thoughts on her interrupted workout plans.

 

One helpful fan gave the artist some motherly advice to help her work out with her baby boy in tow.

“I went thru this still do…. sit up in chair put him on your lap, his legs hanging over yours an do reps lifting legs…. another idea… standing up, holding in a snug, do squats..for arms… lift him up an down from the chest going up do sum reps… that should help.”

 

Other Twitter users were less concerned with Rihanna’s attempt to exercise. They wanted to know when the “Lift Me Up” singer would release another album since it’s been seven years since “Anti” dropped, and they weren’t afraid to let her know.

 

Ultimately, it appeared Rihanna managed to distract the adorable 10-month-old baby boy with what sounded like a television program for babies. He was all smiles. 

The “Where Have You Been” artist shocked fans with her latest pregnancy during the Super Bowl’s halftime show in February. 

 

