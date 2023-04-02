MadameNoire Featured Video

As FX’s hit show, Snowfall, heads toward its series finale, one of its fan favorites has secured her place in a potential spinoff of the popular drama.

Last month, Deadline reported that Gail Bean was in talks with FX to continue the Snowfall story after the series ends. Bean portrays Wanda on the show. She will reportedly link the South Central Los Angeles-based program to the spinoff. It will supposedly introduce new players to the plot.

The talented actress posted a screenshot of Deadline’s story on her Instagram on March 29. Bean expressed that she was “grateful” for the opportunity.

During the series’ six seasons, Bean’s character, Wanda, has had a full-circle moment on Snowfall. As the love interest of Leon, protagonist Franklin Saint’s bestie and crew member– portrayed by Isaiah John, the 30-year-old actress was initially Franklin’s homie’s lady– until she became addicted to crack cocaine in the series set in the 1980s. 

Wanda battled her addiction and struggled to stay clean. In 2021, Bean expressed that she thought the dope fiend would eventually be killed off, but the Snowfall producers had other plans. She finally kicked the deadly habit in season five and married Leon after they relocated to Ghana.

As Bean’s character moves forward with the potential spinoff, fans said farewell to everybody’s favorite “Unc,” Jerome, portrayed by actor Joseph Amin.

Snowfall’s official Twitter account gave Uncle Jerome a grand homegoing, which included an “obituary.” 

The show’s fans recapped their favorite “Unc” moments and showed love to the actor’s popular character being offed last month.

“Tonight, we come together to celebrate and honor the life of a real one, ‘Jammin’ Jerome Saint, aka Unc. Give condolences by droppin’ your fave moments or words of appreciation for the OG using #RIPUnc. #SnowfallFX.”

 

We can’t wait to see Bean’s next project. The series is set to end on April 19.

