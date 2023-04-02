MadameNoire Featured Video

As FX’s hit show, Snowfall, heads toward its series finale, one of its fan favorites has secured her place in a potential spinoff of the popular drama.

Last month, Deadline reported that Gail Bean was in talks with FX to continue the Snowfall story after the series ends. Bean portrays Wanda on the show. She will reportedly link the South Central Los Angeles-based program to the spinoff. It will supposedly introduce new players to the plot.

The talented actress posted a screenshot of Deadline’s story on her Instagram on March 29. Bean expressed that she was “grateful” for the opportunity.

“2023❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ @snowfallfx @fxnetworks @trevorengelson1 @theentertainmentattorney @etucker_pr @amprgroup @deadline @doreenwilcoxlittle @innovativeartists @johnsingleton God x Ancestors ——-> 1 WORD🗣️ GRATEFUL,” she captioned the post.

During the series’ six seasons, Bean’s character, Wanda, has had a full-circle moment on Snowfall. As the love interest of Leon, protagonist Franklin Saint’s bestie and crew member– portrayed by Isaiah John, the 30-year-old actress was initially Franklin’s homie’s lady– until she became addicted to crack cocaine in the series set in the 1980s.

Wanda battled her addiction and struggled to stay clean. In 2021, Bean expressed that she thought the dope fiend would eventually be killed off, but the Snowfall producers had other plans. She finally kicked the deadly habit in season five and married Leon after they relocated to Ghana.

As Bean’s character moves forward with the potential spinoff, fans said farewell to everybody’s favorite “Unc,” Jerome, portrayed by actor Joseph Amin.

Snowfall’s official Twitter account gave Uncle Jerome a grand homegoing, which included an “obituary.”

The show’s fans recapped their favorite “Unc” moments and showed love to the actor’s popular character being offed last month.

“Tonight, we come together to celebrate and honor the life of a real one, ‘Jammin’ Jerome Saint, aka Unc. Give condolences by droppin’ your fave moments or words of appreciation for the OG using #RIPUnc. #SnowfallFX.”

Tonight we come together to celebrate and honor the life of a real one, ‘Jammin’ Jerome Saint aka Unc. Give condolences by droppin’ your fave moments or words of appreciation for the OG using #RIPUnc. #SnowfallFX pic.twitter.com/ZzX8U6XC4J — Snowfall (@SnowfallFX) March 30, 2023

#SnowfallFX #RIPUnc Not me crying for real.. I wasn’t ready, Y’all. And Franklin STILL came through for the family. He should’ve shot Louie cause it’s all her fault. pic.twitter.com/7eRMi0cZme — @KekaAraújo (@KekaAraujo313) March 30, 2023

Thanks for giving the best scene in the whole series. pic.twitter.com/7UCMhtTGRY — H2Z (@H2ZFatJedi) March 30, 2023

Rip to the yard father 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/rmyA4FiZ9q — Eli Hickman (@thebookof_eli11) March 30, 2023

Not going to lie. Jerome was my favorite character on the show. He’s the only one who hasn’t changed over the seasons. He was a real G from day 1. pic.twitter.com/m3MNhnfGJC — TEAM_CLAWSON (@elton_clawson) March 30, 2023

My favorite moment was when he declared he wanted nothing to do with this life anymore. His heartfelt pleas to Lou to do the same and come with him. — Albert Pride (@AlbertPride2) March 30, 2023

I’ll choose to remember him before things turned ugly in the family. #RIPUnc #SnowfallFX pic.twitter.com/Ja2yvzeYsp — Kelley (@11kelleyk) March 30, 2023

RI.P. O.G. The Hood will miss your presence. I knew I could come to you when I was a lil knucklehead for advice about street ish, girls, moms trippin, or just life. Appreciate the bangin ass system I got in my Sentra on D’s. Miss you cuhz. Save me a 40 when I get there. pic.twitter.com/UJjGhTMtp4 — BanesOnThemBeats (@BanesOnBeats) March 30, 2023

We can’t wait to see Bean’s next project. The series is set to end on April 19.