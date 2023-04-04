MadameNoire Featured Video

Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a crucial time to illuminate the statistics about sexual assault that, while painful to see, are an important part of taking action. Black and queer folks suffer some of the highest rates of sexual assault, but receive the lowest rates of mental health support and legal assistance. The American Psychological Association reports that for every one Black woman who reports a rape, there are 15 who do not. A survey conducted by The Human Rights Campaign showed that 53 percent of Black transgender individuals have been sexually assaulted.

Often, these survivors do not go to the police because they do not feel safe with the police. Additionally, they fear facing discrimination for their gender, sexual and racial identities. One non-profit called Tending The Garden is working to create real change and build a safe space for BIPOC and queer sexual assault survivors to finally receive the respect, assistance and support they need. Here’s what this inspiring non-profit has planned.

A Community Led By Its Own Members

Tending The Garden will be putting on live and virtual events for survivors of sexual assault, with a focus on marginalized groups. Events will include workshops, healing retreats, lectures and gathering spaces. They will focus on these six groups:

Transgender folks

Sex workers

Women of color

College students ages 18 to 24

Cisgender men

Non-binary and gender non-conforming folks

One of the core mandates of Tending The Garden is that events are to be led by individuals who identify with the people for whom the events are held. For example, workshops for transgender folks will be led by transgender individuals. The idea behind this is to create an environment of complete understanding and empathy.