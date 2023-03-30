MadameNoire Featured Video

Jermaine Dupri has shared more details about his seven-year relationship with the iconic Janet Jackson.

During a recent interview with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the So So Def label head gave the scoop on how he ended up dating the “Rhythm Nation” singer.

“How did you pull Janet man?” Wallo, one of the show’s hosts, asked the super producer, according to HipHopDx. “How the fuck do you pull somebody on that level?”

Then, Wallo and his co-host Gillie Da Kid began to speculate how the famous hip-hop star scored the youngest Jackson family member. But Dupri swiftly shut down the duo and finally set the record straight. The Grammy winner said when he first met Janet, his intentions with the legendary pop singer had nothing to do with music.

“It wasn’t about no music shit,” he explained. “I was just on some like hang out. I wasn’t on no music shit, though. I never wanted to produce for her. We got in an argument about me not producing for her because she was around me watching everybody else get hit records.”

Dupri, 50, continued, “I never wanted her to think that’s what my agenda was. ’Cause so many people was saying that… When Janet met me she got picked up from the airport in a [Bentley] Continental T. It wasn’t never no situation where I wanted her to believe that I was trying to do this.”

RELATED CONTENT: Here’s How Twitter Feels About Janet Jackson Sharing Her 56th Birthday With Jermaine Dupri

According to the star, he was careful during the early stages of their relationship because he didn’t want to “mess up” her career. At the time, Jackson was working closely with legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. The producer duo was largely responsible for hits off her 1986 Control album. Dupri felt like she didn’t need him.

“You don’t need me, but in her eyes… It didn’t sound right,” Dupri said. The Atlanta native added that his hesitation to produce for the star caused “a little bit” of a rift throughout their relationship.