Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son is reportedly hospitalized and recovering in a full-body cast since falling out of a five-story window in early March.

Zohar Paxton Dillard landed on concrete after descending from a New Jersey apartment complex window, according to a lawsuit filed March 27. The child’s mother, Alexis Adams, is suing the building’s management company for her son’s injuries. Her lawsuit accuses “Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, Goldberg Management, Carlos Machado and multiple unnamed building and construction companies,” PEOPLE reports.

Zohar is a child with special needs. The mother’s lawyer, Steven Haddad, told TMZ that the 6-year-old will have to relearn how to walk after being freed from his cast. Zohar is being treated for several life-changing injuries, including a shattered pelvis, collapsed lungs, a lacerated liver, foot fractures and internal bleeding. It’s unclear when the child’s time in the intensive care unit will end.

Alexis discussed Zohar’s autism while speaking with BOSSIP in 2019. The outlet noted that Zohar underwent several surgeries after being born with hydrocephalus — excessive fluid in the brain’s cavities. The child received his autism spectrum diagnosis after Alexis noticed struggles in his development.

Alexis Adams’ Lawsuit

Alexis seeks an undisclosed amount in damages to cover Zohar’s current and future medical expenses. If awarded, the money will also aid in treating any physical or mental suffering caused by the accident and paying the mother’s legal fees.

Alexis’ attorney accuses the property’s managers of maintaining the building “in a negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions.” Haddad also claimed management put “incorrect sized guards” on the fifth floor’s windows, “thereby breaching their duty of care.”

The attorney requests a jury trial.

Alexis is a single parent and Zohar is her only child. She told News12 that her “heart is broken into a million pieces” following the 6-year-old’s accident.

Recent information on Flo Rida’s relationship with Zohar and Alexis is sparse. In 2020, the mother said the “Low” rapper hadn’t acknowledged the child and was inconsistent with support payments.

Both Zohar and Alexis’ Instagram profiles are currently private. Flo Rida has yet to publicly comment on the child’s injuries or Alexis’ lawsuit.