Woman Says Flo Rida Still Doesn’t Acknowledge Four-Year-Old Son, Is Noncompliant With Child Support Arrangement

Flo Rida continues to make headlines in connection to paternity-related disputes. During a recent appearance on ASAP: Another Shawn Allen Podcast, a New York woman named Alexis Adams alleged that Flo Rida has not seen his four-year-old son, Zohar Paxton, since paternity was established.

“Since paternity, he has not acknowledged Zohar at all, still to this day,” Adams shared. “Even when we did have the paternity test, and this just shows you the kind of person that he is, Wendy Williams’ production team reached out to his attorney after paternity was established and they still put out a statement about ‘allegedly. That should show people right there.”

According to Adams, the rapper’s alleged failure to acknowledge their son has a lot to do with his desire to keep up appearances.

“It is my opinion that Flo Rida does scramble to protect his image and to escape accountability, hiding behind his image,” Adams theorized about the rapper, who has made the news on multiple occasions for nasty paternity disputes.”

The makeup artist and esthetician also shared that no one from Flo Rida’s family has attempted to reach out or have a relationship with the toddler.

“In my opinion, when people have that type of financial situation, you never know if he’s their provider,” she theorized. “So if that’s the case, why would they try to reach out? And it’s not even to reach out to me, but it’s the child.”

According to Bossip, in 2019, Flo Rida agreed to grant Adams full custody of Zohar. He was granted visitation and still required to pay child support; however, according to Adams, he has not been compliant in regard to either part of that arrangement. Adams adds that in addition to being physically absent from Zohar’s life, he has also been inconsistent with child support.

“He’s on child support but he’s on a consent judgment. He doesn’t have a money order so it’s basically on consent that he agreed to give a certain number to take care of the medical and educational and he just has not been compliant with that.”

Most recently, Zohar, who is autistic and suffers from hydrocephalus, was displaced from school due to unpaid tuition.

“He’s supposed to [pay his tuition] but he hasn’t paid at all,” said Adams. “He keeps me in a bind and pretty much buries me in paperwork and legal fees.”

Worse, Adams says that Flo Rida does not help with medical bills related to their son’s condition; however, he often does charity work at children’s hospitals.

“You visit hospitals. You visit kids that have conditions. There are pictures of you hugging kids who are on respirators. You’re an ambassador for a hospital,” said Adams. “You’re in position because of who you are. According to TMZ, you helped to launch mobile COVID testing, so why is it an issue when it comes to your child? Shouldn’t your child have been the first one with hand sanitizer or something?”

You can listen to her full interview here.