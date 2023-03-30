Tamika Scott Accuses LaTocha Scott And Rocky Bivens Of Blackmail Amid Sisters’ $30,000 Drama

Tamika Scott has come forward with new allegations amid the ongoing drama between herself and her sister, fellow Xscape singer LaTocha Scott.

Tamika now claims that an unknown number sent her a threatening text message attempting to blackmail her and Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker. She posted a screenshot of the message and discussed her receipts in a YouTube video posted March 29.

Whoever sent the message claims Tamika sent naked pictures to LaTocha’s husband, Rocky Bivens. The text also says there’s a 2016 sex tape of Tamika and “a video a [of Todd] sucking trans dick.”

“I just need you to go somewhere and repent. And ask God to forgive you and your husband,” Tamika told LaTocha in her YouTube video. “You and your husband got to be the most simplest criminals in the world.”

The drama between the sisters has exploded in the public eye since SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premiered on Bravo this month.

The show revealed a “dark secret”: Tamika’s accusation that LaTocha stole $30,000 of her SoundExchange music royalties.

Tamika also said their mother knew about the theft but chose to defend LaTocha.

The cookbook author alluded to LaTocha stealing more than $30,000 in her recent YouTube video. Tamika said she was being “very nice” about saying $30,000, because “multiple checks” were reportedly stolen. She also included footage of herself speaking with Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ mother, Miss Dianne. The latter recalled being the person who initially signed up Xscape’s members on SoundExchange.

Miss Dianne backed up Tamika’s claim that someone changed the singer’s address for receiving checks. The two women highlighted that SoundExchange sent the checks to a place in Georgia traced to LaTocha and Rocky.

Tamika shared scans of the allegedly forged SoundExchange paperwork in her YouTube video.

“I’ll show you a few pieces of evidence that show how they went in and they changed my address to their address. How they changed my email. Everything that Miss Dianne did was changed by my sister.”

LaTocha Scott denies ever stealing $30,00 from Tamika. She claims she and her husband “put way more money in her sister’s pockets,” according to BOSSIP.

Peep all Tamika’s receipts below.

