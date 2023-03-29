Sex guru King Hundo is on a mission to help men step up their performance in the bedroom. On March 20, the sex influencer took to YouTube with a new tutorial on how to give women the “best” orgasms.
In the video, Hundo, who goes by the handle @hunitdaysofsummer, highlighted several techniques men could use to please their partners.
In the first position, dubbed the “Yang” technique, Hundo claimed that it was essential for men to “drop their hips” when thrusting toward the vaginal ceiling.
While demonstrating on a lucky lady, the orgasm expert advised his male followers to lay their partner on their back, fully extend their legs and bring them closer to the edge of the bed for better “leverage.”
“This position allows the vagina to become smaller and more compact so she feels more regardless of length, and you’re able to hit the spot a lot easier,” he added.
According to the sexpert, the “Yang” technique only works when the penis creates tension against the vaginal ceiling.
“Drop your hips, like you’re sitting into a squat basically, and that creates a bend in the penis instead of it just going straight in there.”
By dropping your hips and moving with a “scooping motion,” the self-proclaimed “sex reformer” said the penis would be better angled to hit the G-spot.
The Dead Hand Stroke & Doggy Style are also great orgasm techniques, according to Hundo.
Alternatively, Hundo said men could use the Dead Hand Stroke to perfect their angle. It’s similar to the Yang Technique, but this sex position is all about creating the perfect angle to hit both the G and the A spot simultaneously.
According to Healthline, the A-spot is the pleasure point deep inside the vagina between the cervix and the bladder.
If your partner isn’t comfortable with extending their legs in the air, the influencer advised lovers to try doggy style. To send your partner to O-Town, the penetration professor said putting one leg up on the bed when hitting it from the back was best.
“I learned each of these techniques through trial and error, fine-tuning them by performing them on a range of women with varying body types and preferences,” the coitus educator added in his caption.
Hundo is truly out here doing the Lord’s work!
