Real Housewives of Atlanta star and model Eva Marcille reportedly filed for divorce from her attorney husband, Michael Sterling, on March 23.

The former America’s Next Top Model alum described the four-year marriage as “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The reality star’s attorney noted that the couple is “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Marcille sought legal and primary custody of the couple’s three children and requested that Sterling contribute financial support for their medical expenses and care. The 38-year-old actress also petitioned the court to equally distribute the couple’s debt and assets acquired during the marriage. Marcille would also like to keep all her personal property after the divorce is final.

The couple shares two biological children, Michael Sterling Jr., 4, and Maverick Sterling, 3. In 2020, the Atlanta-based attorney adopted Marcille’s eldest child, Marley Rae, 9, who she shares with her ex, Kevin McCall.

Marcille referred to Sterling as her husband in an interview with TMZ‘s paparazzi at an airport March 25. Valentine’s Day was the last time the model and her estranged husband posted each other on their Instagram feeds.

The former America’s Next Top Model alum shared how difficult the decision to file for divorce was with PEOPLE. However, she expressed that “sometimes life” has other plans.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting. Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Marcille and Sterling tied the knot during an Atlanta wedding in October 2018. Fans saw the couple’s elegant yet simple ceremony on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I promise to love you unconditional, unrelenting, comforting and eternal,” Sterling said during his vows. “I promise you not only this present love, but future love. The future love that can’t forecast the unpredictability of life but is prepared to withstand the hardships, the pains, and the struggles.”

“Michael, you’re my safe place,” Marcille responded. “In a world that is often disappointing, you give me hope. Learning to love the biggest part of me, my daughter Marley. Holding my truth and my fragility firmly in your hands, and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I was designed for you. Our bond is unbreakable and our love is pure.”

A month after the wedding, the 38-year-old beauty said the special day was everything she hoped for.

“I had a dream wedding, beyond my own dreams,” she told fans.