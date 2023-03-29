MadameNoire Featured Video

Twitter users recently shared their opinions on which everyday activities should be handled by men.

The controversial topic came up March 27 after user @selenavcarter said, “Pumping gas into a car is like top 5 activities I don’t think I should have to do as a woman lol.” The tweet currently has over 2 million views.

In the post’s replies, Twitter users voiced other responsibilities men take care of. Many of the everyday tasks were car related — including changing a tire, maintenance and washing.

Other chores that frequently popped up were taking out the trash and rolling up before smoking.

The tasks weren’t things many women felt incapable of doing themselves. Instead, several Twitter users implied that not having to do certain chores should be a privilege of womanhood.

“For me, it’s changing a tire. Ik how to and I will but it’s such a manly taskkk. That’s when I hit that damsel in distress and let the pretty girl privilege, privilege,” explained user @aaliyah_monee.

“Taking out the trash and killing bugs. These are two tasks I hate doing whether single or in a relationship,” confessed @aawhite_.

Flipping The Script

A few men joined the conversation to highlight how the discussion sounds when the roles are reversed. Twitter user @007Waya said, “I love how a lady just said changing tires is a ‘manly’ thing. Can I say women cooking is a womanly thing too without being prosecuted?”

“Lol I feel what y’all sayin but how come when niggas say this about cooking, cleaning dishes, laundry, it’s a problem,” argued @Luhjaynix.

The conversation highlights the age-old dispute on whether each gender should hold specific responsibilities. Sound off below with your opinions and see what Twitter had to say.

