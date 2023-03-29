MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys’ birthday gift from her hubby and kids was a limited edition Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh.

The singer and Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to share Alicia’s initial reaction seeing her new ride in-person. The couple’s children, Egypt Daoud Dean, 12, and Genesis Ali Dean, 8, shared in the reveal’s joy. The two little ones contributed to the exciting moment by pulling back the tarp on the hot ride.

“And she the first female with this — but she the first one period. She just now coming to get it, by the way. She the first one, period,” claimed Swizz in a clip Alicia shared.

“Oh my gosh, it’s so gorgeous,” the singer praised as she got comfy in the backseat of the driver’s side.

“Maybach Sundays 😂 I finally got to see my bday gift from the kids and my hubby 🤯🤯🤯. RIP @virgilabloh, this one is a masterpiece woooowwww 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” the “Girl on Fire” singer added on Instagram.

“Keys open doors 🔑 long live @virgilabloh 🤲🏾 gifts from the Kids to the Queen always…” Swizz penned in his respective caption.

RELATED CONTENT: “Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Celebrate 11th Wedding Anniversary With A ’72 Hour Date'”

Alicia Keys’ Brand New Whip: The Mercedes-Maybach by Virgil Abloh

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 luxury vehicle dons a black and sand-colored interior and exterior. Named “Maybach by Virgil Abloh,” the rare ride was designed by the late visionary in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz’s chief design officer, according to HipHopDX.

Mercedes-Benz first revealed the vehicle at a car show last December. The unveiling came over a year following Abloh’s November 2021 passing. Only 150 vehicles of the solar-powered model will be available for purchase starting in April, Dezeen details.

Read more about Alicia and Swizz’s life of luxury down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Take A Look At Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz’s African Art-Filled California Mansion”