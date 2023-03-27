MadameNoire Featured Video

A Mississippi woman was taken into custody shortly after she allegedly murdered her husband on Facebook Live, authorities told Live Now Fox.

On March 25, officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown after she fatally shot her husband.

Authorities responded to a domestic violence call early Saturday morning near the 500 block of Green Tree Drive. When they arrived at the location, deputies found Brown’s 28-year-old husband with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the report, minutes before the shooting, Brown and her husband got into a heated argument that quickly turned physical. Brown then shot her husband, which officials said was captured on Facebook Live.

Video footage captured Kadejah Michelle Brown hitting her husband

Footage obtained by LockharTVMedia showed Brown hitting her husband and arguing with him during the live session before the incident occurred. At one point in the video, Brown yelled “You the one who slapped me. Hit me now.” Looking frustrated and angry, her husband pleads with her to stop touching him. It’s unclear what led to the heated exchange.

Investigators retrieved a 9mm handgun and other physical evidence from the scene.

Brown was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center. No bond had been set at this time, according to state officials.

On Facebook, Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said “there was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim.”

Hawkins added, “This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody, and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable.”