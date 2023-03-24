MadameNoire Featured Video

LaTocha reveals a secret, Coko opens about her mental health and Lelee’s alter-ego makes an appearance. This episode gave us some hilarity, bonding moments and some sisterly-side eyes. Episode three of SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B did not disappoint. Let’s get into it.

LaTocha’s ‘Little Secret’

While LaTocha is visiting Nashville, she meets with Taj. The two visit the National Museum of African American Music. When Taj asked Tocha about the rift between her and Tamika, the songstress said she’s upset about being body-shamed by her sister. Taj respectfully calls bullshit and suggests that the sisters get to the real root of their problems. This is when LaTocha discloses the true reason for her visit to Nashville—she is meeting with Motown Gospel in hopes of securing a solo record deal. When asked if she plans to leave Xscape, Tocha doesn’t answer the question, but she does say that she is ready to “ find some freedom.” Taj is shocked by this news but she’s even more surprised to learn the other members of Xscape are unaware of LaTocha’s impending solo deal.

Taj spills the tea

Taj links up with Kandi and wastes no time filling her good sis in on her conversation with LaTocha. Kandi is clearly annoyed but not surprised. The mogul says Tocha behaved the same way in the past. Taj can relate, she says that she and Lelee were blindsided when Coko abruptly left the group after secretly securing a solo deal. The ladies of SWV eventually realized they were better together, so they put their differences aside to get to the bag. She hopes that Xscape can do the same.

Mental health is wealth

Coko reveals she is living with bipolar depression. The singer sought out professional help when she realized her bouts with anger were getting out of control. Now that she has recieved treatment, Coko said she is feeling great and she has the juicy lady-parts of a 21-year-old. Well that’s TMI, but we still love it for her.

Coko’s son Jalen, inherited his mother’s beautiful face and her vocal talent. Coko is disappointed to learn that Jalen wants to drop out of college to pursue a singing career. Although Jalen’s talent can’t be denied, mama bear wants to protect her son from the dark side of the music industry. She pleads for him to stay in school and even calls her mother Tibba for backup. While speaking to his grandmother, Jalen breaks down in tears. He tells both his mother and grandmother that it’s unfair for him to live up to their expectations for his life. Mother and son come to a compromise. Jalen will take a year off from school to focus on his music career and he will reconsider going back to college at the end of his hiatus. Best of luck to Jalen.

The 5th member?

Tamika invites her mom over for dinner to try to resolve their issues. When Tamika expresses her grievances, Mama G side-steps accountability and takes conversation elsewhere. The mother of two says she is the “5th member” of Xscape. Huh?

She claims to be a “member” of the group because she was the one who introduced her daughters to singing. She also said she raised her daughters after their father walked out on them. Mama G is to be commended for doing what single mothers do every day, but the 5th member ? It seems as if LaTocha has inherited her mother’s ability to deflect from the real issues by saying things that make no sense.

The original hot girl

Lelee discusses her life after SWV’s break up. When her income dwindled, sis found herself living in her car and sleeping in the parking lot of Yankee Stadium. She eventually moved to Atlanta, secured a 9-5 gig and got back on her feet. Her past experiences motivate her to pursue multiple streams of income.

The bubbly singer is working on a book which will feature erotica- based short stories under her pseudonym, Sister Hot Pussy. We ain’t mad at it. Get your coins, sis.

Well that went left

The two groups meet to discuss their upcoming tour. Taj asks if everyone is down to participate. Everyone, including Tocha, agrees to do the show. The ladies of SWV seemed confused when Kandi asked which group was going to headline the show. SWV’s manager says both groups will share the headline. Due to their reality show fame, Kandi believes she and Tiny have garnered a new, younger fan-base so they should have top billing. Lelee thinks this is ridiculous and her bandmates agree. Coko flat out refuses to open up for Xscape because “she sold 30 million records, bitch.”

Welp.

Will the ladies work it out or will their egos get in the way of an iconic tour?

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B airs on Sundays at 8PM on Bravo.



