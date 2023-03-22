MadameNoire Featured Video

On March 19, the R&B divas of Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B got into a heated argument on the show when the two groups were trying to decide who should be the opening act of their upcoming shared performance.

With four Billboard charting hits and over 25 million records sold worldwide, the ladies of SWV argued that they should co-headline the show alongside the Atlanta foursome, showcasing both of their incredible catalogs throughout the concert. However, the members of Xscape weren’t thrilled with the idea. The “Who Can I Run To?” hitmakers were adamant about headlining the show and having the New York trio open for their performance.

Sunday’s episode quickly ended in a heated argument with SWV’s Coko Clemons swiftly reminding everyone of the group’s success.

“I sold 30 million records, bitch,” she scoffed at one point during the fiery exchange.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris speaks out about the R&B drama

After the show aired, the R&B beef continued to spill across social media. Tameka “Tiny” Harris took to Instagram to set a few things straight after fans questioned why she and her Xscape counterparts didn’t want to share the stage with the “Weak” singers.

“Nah we don’t make the same money on no show!! The fee is worlds apart respectfully,” Harris replied in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, after one user said they didn’t “understand the issue with co-headlining.”

On Twitter, T.I.’s wife claimed that she and her fellow groupmates based their decision on “ticket sales.” She also insisted that there was no drama with the R&B icons.

“To be clear, we love SWV as much as you all do!” she tweeted, adding, “But business is business.”

Xscape has sold more than 9 million records worldwide, dominating the Billboard chart with hits like “Understanding” and “Just Kicking It.” However, some social media users called out Kandi Burruss and Harris with many pointing to SWV’s chart-breaking record sales and the popularity of their iconic hits as reasons for the ladies to co-headline.

Coko has since responded to the messy drama, and she pulled out a few receipts to remind Kandi and Tiny, once again, of SWV’s bigger fanbase. The R&B singer shared an image of herself flipping the bird to her Instagram Stories, minutes before posting stats about the group’s monthly Spotify listeners.

The screenshot, which was captured by The Neighborhood Talk, showed SWV pulling in over 3 million monthly listeners compared to Xscape’s 800,000. Her sister in music Leanne “LeLee” Lyons also shared a brief statement about the drama, writing “Tread Lightly!” on Instagram.

Yikes! Hopefully these R&B divas can find some common ground because this doesn’t look like it’s going to end well.

