90’s R&B is about to takeover Bravo’s Sunday night programming as SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B is set to air on Sunday Mar. 5.

Without a doubt, lots of diva energy exudes throughout the show, but it’s the recent tension going on between the members of Xscape that viewers are already talking about.

According to LOVE B SCOTT, a dash of drama between LaTocha Scott and the rest of the members was in full effect at the red-carpet premiere earlier this week

While speaking to another outlet on the red carpet, Tamika got so upset by LaTocha’s responses over an incident involving their mother in the series premiere that she left the ladies mid-interview to privately take a breather. Upon her return Tamika was asked if things had gotten better between the sisters since filming, she responded “no they have gotten worst.”

Throughout their career, Xscape has had their ups and downs but was able to reconcile and be back in the public eye. While a three-woman version of the group minus Kandi Burruss was formed, Xscap3, all four of them still do gigs together. Back in November, LaTocha Scott told TMZ that she would not perform with band on an upcoming tour.

Around that same time, when Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it looked like the ladies were not on the same page. While Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Tamika Scott all wore shimmery, sheer gowns, Latocha arrived in a green belted gown, causing her to stick out like a sore thumb.

Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions studio produced The Queens of R&B. All the girl group members starring in the show are executive producers. Other EPs on the project include Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, Maryam Janhabin, Patrick McCabe, James Brangert and Charles Davis.

We’ll certainly be watching all episodes of the six-part series for the music and a little bit of the madness.

