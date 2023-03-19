MadameNoire Featured Video

Alan Peck just wanted his damn money back, but a shady bank executive tried to be shady.

The up-and-coming recording artist and model told his followers on TikTok about how he “accidentally” sent $1,000 to a Bank of America executive via Zelle.

Peck detailed how he intended to send the money to his fiancé on Feb. 16, except he slipped up and accidentally sent the deposit to who he thought was his neighbor, Charles.

Realizing the mishap, he immediately called his neighbor, who claimed he never received the funds. Instead, Peck claims his Zelle transaction went to another man identified as Charles. And after doing some digging around, he discovered the man was actually a high-level executive at Bank of America.

“Time goes by, weeks pass…. I don’t hear from my bank,” he said.

#banking #scam #zelle #boysaliar #efta #theft ♬ original sound – Alan Peck @alanpeck Today’s message is to claim what’s yours, come prepared, and don’t get discouraged. If I didn’t listen to my intuition, I wouldn’t have my money today. Everyone told me no initially, but the squeaky wheel gets the grease. As of the EFTA, The Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA) and Regulation E apply to an electronic fund transfer that authorizes a financial institution to debit or credit a consumer’s account. The term “electronic fund transfer” or “EFT” means any transfer of funds that is initiated through an electronic terminal, telephone, computer, or magnetic tape for the purpose of ordering, instructing, or authorizing a financial institution to debit or credit a consumer’s account. An error under EFTA and Regulation E includes any of the following: An unauthorized EFT. An incorrect EFT to or from the consumer’s account, etc Seriously, it’s so important we are all aware of the small, but very impactful details of the institutions we do business with. Big corporations tend to gatekeep useful information, and will subequently deny you help if you don’t fight for it. If you, or anyone is experiencing this or something similar, do the research and use that EFTA if it applies. ? #finance101

So, the frustrated man called the bank to figure out what was going on, and he was surprised by what he heard next from a representative.

“She tells me (the representative) that there is nothing they can do. The money is gone. And so sorry, but basically, I’m sh*t out of luck,” Peck explained.

Peck found Charles on LinkedIn but also was able to reach out to him via text message for several weeks, asking for a refund.

The shady bank executive allegedly responded weeks later after the TikToker threatened legal action.

“Oh, since I now see you threatening me, I’m going to retain counsel. And due to your threats, you’re going to pay me more than $1,000,” Peck recalled Charles’ message to his followers.

The man hired a lawyer and shared their correspondence. He also reached out to Charles’s ex-wife on Facebook, who confirmed with a screenshot that Charles received the money on Feb. 16.

The model then sent a four-page demand letter to his bank citing The Electronic Fund Transfer Act, which is intended to protect individual consumers engaging in electronic fund transfers, according to the Federal Reserve Board.

While the money has been refunded back from his bank and not from Charles, the aspiring model is sharing his story in hopes that people won’t get discouraged by similar issues.

“So don’t let anybody play with you. Know your laws and regulations and how they apply,” he concluded.

In a video that has now amassed over 6,000 views, Peck said Fifth Third Bank is still investigating his dispute.