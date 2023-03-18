MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Nas X has officially returned to the stage with a high-energy performance at Lollapalooza Chile 2023. It was his first time ever performing in a Latin country.

On Friday, the Georgia native twerked and worked his set in the South American nation. His performance included “Down South Hoes,” an unreleased song with Saucy Santana. The artists first performed their collaboration during Lil Nas X’s 2022 “Long Live Montero Tour.” It’s an anthem that mirrors the energy of female rappers like City Girls, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion with an LGBTQI twist.

The 23-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, donned shiny blue booty shorts with matching boots and a cattle horn belt as he performed “Down South Hoes,” a nod to his Georgia roots. He also rocked an almost waist-length ponytail with cornrows. The crowd was lit as he shook his moneymaker.

oh no guys it’s the estrogen expert https://t.co/sA8pyMeAIC — pussy (@LilNasX) March 18, 2023

He also performed a mashup of his hit single, “Old Town Road” with Ginuwine’s “Pony”

As footage of his electrifying performance gained traction online, fans went up for the heaux-rific display.

✨Lil Nas X and his dancers kick off an amazing festival tour starting with Lollapalooza Chile #LollaCL2023 🎊✨ https://t.co/3bJO9MTaNy — 𝕃ibrarian of Lil Nas Xcellence📚 (@OfXcellence) March 18, 2023

Lil Nas X’s Lollapalooza Chile concert was very different from his Long Live Montero Tour. The tour was structured to tell his own story, which I love. The Chile one didn’t do that, but that allowed it to be structured in a more exciting way. And his performances keep improving. — DavideLNX 🏳️‍🌈 (@DavideLNX) March 18, 2023

it’s currently 2am and i still can’t get over lil nas x’s lollapalooza performances pic.twitter.com/oMBqn7SmW1 — 𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐄 ᴹ♚ᴶ (@MONTEROXFAM) March 18, 2023

Lil Nas X is so cute. His ponytail ate — Penelope 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@NastyNelle_) March 18, 2023

Lil Nas X said “put that bussy on me if you really want a Patek” Okkaaaay Big Nas lol — Buttery Rounds (@TheReal_isBlack) March 18, 2023

Although Lil Nas X’s Lollapalooza performance in Chile has fans in their feels, his comments about a trans-community-related issue had him in the hot seat earlier this week.

After posting a picture of model Glow Princess as himself, some fans were upset that he jokingly mocked transitioning with the caption, “The surgery was a success.”

After deleting the post, Lil Nas X issued an apology, writing, “To the trans community, I def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. Much love to you guys. Sorry.

The comments on The Shade Room’s post displayed the discourse of his actions from various online users.

“The LGBTQ community is the most sensitive but yet judgmental community there is. Like I love the community and what it’s suppose to stand for, but nowadays, they have been bullying, constantly downing ppl and many problems with everything. Also, crazy commands when they get in their feelings. Like chill out,” user @askabout.amberr wrote.

“How about the trans community give females an apology…y’all ain’t ready for that discussion though,” user @lazyboy_jones added.

“So him posting a girl he wanted to look like pissed y’all off, but him mocking Jesus didn’t interesting times we live in honestly.” @themoodysweetheart commented.