Tyra Banks Responds To Backlash About Hosting ‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘People Don’t Like Change’

Since Tyra Banks took over as the host of Dancing With the Stars, she hasn’t been a fan favorite. Viewers have been voicing their dissatisfaction with Banks as Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrew’s replacement every Monday night. Some have even called for her firing.

To keep herself focused on the show, the Los Angeles native doesn’t pay attention to the negative feedback. During a recent interview, she said she pays it no mind.

“You know what’s so crazy is I don’t read it,” Banks told Extra.

Since she is a new host, she said she feels the backlash is mostly coming from people who have a hard time adjusting to someone new being the face of the show.

“You know, I think a lot of it, honestly, is just people don’t like change,” Banks said. “A lot of it is, you know, being skewed by individuals, and it is what it is, but at the same time, it’s like, the ratings are so huge!”

Speaking of the ratings, she pointed out that they are up 71 percent this season.

Besides not being a fan favorite, Banks turned heads when a source said that she doesn’t want cast members from the Real Housewives franchise competing on the show.

An anonymous source told OK! Magazine:

Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom. She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed. Several ladies from the Bravo franchise have already made it clear that they would love to put on their dancing shoes, but Tyra doesn’t want any of them right now.

Her publicist Elana Rose told Page Six that these claims are false.

“This is 100 percent untrue,” Rose said. “She’s a huge fan of the ‘Housewives’ and everyone knows Tyra is a businesswoman first. As a businesswoman, why would she say anything against the ‘Housewives’? She has nothing to do with casting.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.