Ciara faces a world of controversy after the nearly-naked dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars party stirred up strong opinions on social media.

The sparkling mesh dress has a halter neckline that deeply plunges down Cici’s torso and puts the “Goodies” on display. The delicate and backless garment is a piece in Dundas’ Fall/Winter 2023 RTW collection. The only accessories paired with the skimpy number were matching black velvet opera gloves, a thong, strappy Santoni heels — and flesh-toned nipple covers.

Ciara rocked the look alongside her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos player matched CiCi’s fly by donning an all-black look accented with a teal brooch.

Social Media’s Reaction To Ciara’s Vanity Fair Oscars Party Dress

Ciara’s dress garnered many negative reactions online from social media users policing the singer’s right to display her body. Some argued that Ciara shouldn’t wear such revealing dress as a married woman of faith.

One user who came to the singer’s defense said, “Why does everyone feel like they should even comment on her outfit? No one needs your opinion, nor cares. Sheesh! Scroll past for crying out loud. The body WAS the dress, ok? 😂”

Another said, “Funny how people always mention God, when God created us naked and unashamed….🤔.”

One Twitter user posted a photo of Russell in swim trunks to highlight the gender double standard in the criticism being sent Ciara’s way. “I’m telling you ladies, you can’t turn no h*e into a husband! Look at Ciara’s husband, Russell Wilson, out here half-naked like he doesn’t have three kids at home looking up to him as an example. He’s a married man, and he’s disrespecting her in public with a risqué outfit,” they tweeted.

See more reactions to Ciara’s Vanity Fair Oscars party dress below.

