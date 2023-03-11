MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s been more than a decade since Mo’Nique and Oprah Winfrey’s beef started, and for Mo’Nique the feud will continue until she gets a public apology from the former daytime TV host.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Monique talked about her latest projects including the low budget horror film The Reading for BET +, and My Name is Mo’Nique, an upcoming comedy special for Netflix slated for debut on Apr. 4.

The Academy Award winning actress also appears on the second season of BMF as an Atlanta strip club owner named Goldie. This streak of performances is certainly a winning chapter for Mo’Nique, and one she said is “a chapter of forgiveness,” according to THR.

But one person who isn’t on that list of forgiveness is Oprah Winfrey. Mo’Nique said she still feels betrayed following an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show about the comedian’s painful story of being sexually abused by a family member, back in 2010.

During the press run for Precious, the film that earned Mo’Nique an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, she revealed that she was molested as it related to one of the scenes in the movie. She portrayed an abusive mother in a powerful performance that cemented the project into critical acclaim. and skyrocketed Mo’Nique’s career and personal story.

While Mo’Nique declined to appear on the episode, she gave Oprah her blessing to interview her eldest brother and accused abuser Gerald Imes, who also had served 15 years in jail for a different sex offense. But it was seeing her other loved ones on the show that left Mo’Nique feeling betrayed by Oprah. Before the episode was filmed, Mo’Nique revealed to Oprah that she was not on speaking terms with her mother.

Her parents and another brother Stephen Imes appeared on the show downplaying the abuse saying, “It really isn’t what it looks like. It’s blown out of proportion.”

Monique said that her family and Oprah cashed in on her suffering.

“We were not on good terms. We weren’t even speaking. Then I see the show and I can tell that my mother is trying to make a dollar. I know my family,” Monique said.

Monique revealed that she did end up addressing Oprah Winfrey in 2014 during a private party at Alfre Woodard’s home honoring Lupita Nyong’o when she earned an Oscar nomination for her performance in 12 Years A Slave.

During that party, leading ladies in Hollywood toasted to Nyong’o. When it came time for Mo’Nique to speak, she didn’t miss an opportunity to say what was on her mind, according to THR.

“When it came to me to speak about my Oscar journey, I said, ‘Lupita, run your race the way you want to run it, baby. Because when you get to the end of it, you should have no regrets,’” Mo’Nique said.

She then pointed her speech to Oprah.

“Now I need to talk to you.’ There were some phenomenal Black women there. You could have heard a pin drop. I said, ‘Since you didn’t want to return my calls, for whatever reason, I’m going to say this right here,” Mo’Nique said before she confronted Oprah about the episode.

Mo’Nique told THR that Oprah responded that she had only invited her abuser on the show, but that on the day of the taping he showed up with the other family members in tow — which Mo’Nique suspects was a lie.

The Queens of Comedy star said Oprah offer some kind of sympathy saying “something like, ‘If I’ve done anything to offend you, I apologize.”

While some would say that apology may have laid the situation to the rest, she still waiting for public acknowledgement about the situation.

