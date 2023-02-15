MadameNoire Featured Video

Mo’Nique wasn’t feeling Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley’s recent critique of her performance in the BET suspense drama The Reading. On Feb. 14, the comedian and Oscar Award-winning actress gracefully gathered the duo after they made a few “backhanded” compliments about her role in the film.

The drama started after Whitley and Shepherd brought up Mo’Nique’s latest flick on their Two Funny Mamas YouTube show. Shepherd said she was blown by away by the actress’s on-screen portrayal in the film and her ability to transcend her talents from comedy to Hollywood. But the famous daytime talk show host admitted that Mo always seemed to be “getting into trouble” off camera.

“If it’s not with another comic, D.L. Hughley, it is with the industry. Somebody,” the 55-year-old star added, according to Radar Online.

The comment didn’t sit well with Mrs. Hicks.

Mo’Nique calls out Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley on Instagram

On Tuesday, Mo’Nique took to her Instagram page to give the celebrity duo a little piece of her mind. The Original Queens of Comedy alum thanked both stars for their praises, before launching into a fiery tirade.

“I couldn’t help but notice though, that you two said, because of my personality I’m always ‘getting in trouble,’ she captioned the clip from the show. “You then attempted to show a connection between my personality and me being blackballed, along with the fallout I had with Brother DL Hughley. In addition, you two within the same breath mentioned how we as comics are ‘underestimated.’ First thing, kids with their parents, criminals with the law, and slaves with their masters, get into trouble, and last time I checked, I don’t fit into any of these categories to get in trouble with anyone mentioned, do you two?”

The Precious star continued:

“When you two say ‘we as comics are underrated,’ and you Sherrie, Kim and I are ironically all black female comics, why do you think we’re ‘underrated’? My personality is of such where I have to speak up and out against injustices, so we can stop being as you both said, ‘underrated.’ And if you notice I haven’t ever started a conversation about you two that involved any negativity in any way in all of the years I’ve known you two.” Mo added: “Check my resume’ I don’t go knocking on anyone’s door saying things I can’t substantiate, but some people have a problem with me because when they knock on my door with BS. I answer.”

Mo’Nique isn’t afraid to stand up for herself

Mo’Nique has spoken loudly and proudly about about the challenges she has endured behind the scenes in Hollywood. She sued Netflix after they failed to compensate her for a stand-up comedy special, and later won the dispute. She’s been open about her previous beef with Precious director Lee Daniels, and how he allegedly “blackballed” her from the industry after she did not campaign for the award-winning flick during Oscar season. Thankfully, the two have made amends since.

Last year, all eyes were on Mo and D.L. Hughley’s heated internet beef. The former friends sparred over social media, calling each other “a monster” and a “coward” after their personal issues spiraled out of control.

Well, it looks like Mo’Nique may be turning a new leaf, because towards the end of her caption, the 55-year-old star offered Whitley and Shepherd the opportunity to come speak with her and her husband about their grievances.

“We welcome it,” she said, before adding:

“Thank you two again for the compliments, though backhanded, and please know regardless, I still love you both to life, ‘sisters’! I LOVE US 4REAL!”

Yikes!

On a brighter note, Mo’Nique is generating a lot of buzz from her role as Emma Leeden in The Reading. The multi-talented star plays the role of a popular author who details the loss of her family in her new book Invasion. To generate press, she agrees to a staged reading at home. But the spiritual connection is real and quickly turns into a night of pure dread and terror.

Watch the trailer below.





Play



RELATED CONTENT:

Mo’Nique To Film Netflix Comedy Special This Year