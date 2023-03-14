MadameNoire Featured Video

What would you do if you knew that you have the support of everyone who loves you? Better yet–what would you do if you had a whole country and maybe a continent that has your back.

For Nola Adé, the answer is simple–sing like her life depends on it.

Music has been a vital part of Nola Adé’s life for as long as she can remember. It was a cornerstone of her family’s Nigerian church community, and she quickly developed an abiding love for the art.

It was in elementary school that Nola would get her first taste of performing– joining the gospel choir at her school. By the fourth grade, she was often spotlighted as a soloist and would continue to build on her vocal repertoire and stage presence as part of the choir through the eighth grade. By that point, it was clear that she had found her passion and her calling.

Still, as a first-generation Nigerian-American, Nola also felt she had to fulfill the promise of achieving educational success. So, she continued to nurture her passion while making her way through college and eventually law school.

“I feel like my law degree has given me the confidence to make the boldest of choices as an artist, knowing she has a career to fall back on. But, I don’t plan on falling back any time soon.”

With the release of her EP Royal, Nola is set to build on her growing musical legacy. The title is a nod to her family and culture. Adé is a popular Nigerian given name or nickname, which means crown or royalty in the Yorùbá language.

She knows that her ancestry is a great influence over not just her life choices–but her musical ones as well.

“I was born in this country, and I feel like I grew up having a very American experience. But, I also feel very Nigerian. I feel like they’re, they’re two different sides of me, but I kind of am like the middle.”

That dichotomy plays a part in the sound of her music–which she has dubbed “AfroSoul.”

“I love Mali Music, but I also idolize Jazmine Sullivan and Lauryn Hill,” Adé says. She has also been compared to Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tems who is also Nigerian. Both singers bring a depth and honey-buttered richness to their vocals, the likes of which have not been seen in a long time.

In 2016, Nola released her debut EP The Love Dance, which she classifies as a complete Soul/R&B/Pop project. The album also featured influences from her native Chicago with some elements of house and techno, which would lay the foundation for her shift to a more Afrobeat sound. With The Love Dance and now Royal, Nola strikes a balance that lives squarely in both worlds. Her songs deliver soulful R&B vocal arrangements over contemporary Afrobeats production, making her music feel familiar and innovative.

She has earned accolades from EGOT winner John Legend and fellow Chicagoan, Syleena Johnson, with her #RoyaltyCovers on Instagram.

Her online posts and virtual #RoyaltySessions have helped her build a solid and supportive fanbase. Those fans helped propel her to be able to open up stages for Bilal, Dailey, Mali Music, Omah Lay and Tems.

She also recently kicked off bringing the #RoyaltySessions to intimate in-person gatherings like the one in D.C., which brought a crowd of fans to her cousin’s exquisitely decorated townhouse for a night full of music and memories. It was there that dedicated fans got to experience the way Nola Adé’s music evokes a little more emotion, and her voice inspires and motivates the listener to move their bodies and their hearts.

On February 20, fans around the world tuned in for a virtual #RoyaltySession.

With a new EP on the horizon and more shows to book and songs to sing, Nola is thinking about the next big thing and is also setting her sights on Hollywood.

“I want to be known as a dope artist who can act her butt off, like really, really act,” she declares. “I want to be known as somebody that works hard, and my ethic shows off.”

Until then, Nola Adé will continue to touch every stage as she brings love, light and positive energy to every musical space she touches.

