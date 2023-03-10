MadameNoire Featured Video

A third victim passed away following the stampede at a GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes concert in Rochester, New York March 5.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, died on the evening of March 8, according to the Associated Press. The victim was the only person still hospitalized following Sunday night’s concert at The Main Street Armory.

Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, were the other two victims that lost their lives following the show. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, unfounded fears of gunfire triggered a stampede and crowd crush at the venue.

The Main Street Armory has “a capacity of about 5,000 people,” the AP reports. Authorities are investigating various possibilities such as “crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors” as reasons for the stampede.

Rochester authorities have revoked the venue’s entertainment license in the aftermath of GloRilla’s recent concert. The Main Street Armory’s owners reportedly failed to meet with the RPD’s Licensing Unit. The establishment held a local reputation for being a “deathtrap,” according to Rolling Stone.

“It is one step we can immediately take to ensure that the events of Sunday night are not repeated,” said Rochester police chief David Smith.

“The bottom line is, lives were lost, and we need to take steps to make sure that no lives are lost in the future if this was indeed something that was preventable,” Smith said.

GloRilla shared a message March 6 after the second death from her concert was reported. The rapper said, “I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show. My fans mean the world to me 😢 praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected 🙏🏽.”

