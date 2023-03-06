MadameNoire Featured Video

GloRilla took to Twitter March 6 to speak out about her latest concert, which turned deadly.

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper’s show in Rochester, New York March 5, resulted in one fatality and nine people injured, according to the latest updates on the incident. A crowd surge and stampede toward an exit occurred after what seemed to be gunfire erupted, the Associated Press reports.

Rochester Police Department lieutenant Nicholas Adams explained details about the incident while speaking with CNN. The law enforcement official said officers responded to a call about shots fired at venue at around 11 p.m. “The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams told the outlet.

“We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene,” specified Police Chief David M. Smith during a press conference.

GloRilla’s concert, where she performed with Finesse2Tymes, happened at Rochester’s Main Street Armory. Police haven’t released the name of the 33-year-old woman who died in the hospital due to the incident. Several other victims are reportedly battling critical injuries.

“I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢, praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” GloRilla tweeted March 6.

A Crowd Surge And Stampede At GloRilla’s Show

Authorities are investigating “crowd size, shots fired, pepper spray and other contributing factors” as possibilities for the stampede. Alleged footage from the tragic night captures the aftermath following the speculated gunshots.

The person recording frantically asks, “What’s another way out?” as they pan the camera. Elsewhere in the video, several people appear to aid a person on the ground while others scream and scramble to reach safety.

“If you go to a concert you do not expect to be trampled,” reflected Rochester Mayor David Evans. “Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience that you had at that great concert.”