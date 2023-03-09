MadameNoire Featured Video

The hair industry is doing its part to help women-owned businesses build their way to the top.

Gabrielle Union’s Flawless haircare line launched its first Lift As We Climb grant initiative on Woman’s History Day (March 8). Black women brand owners with businesses in fashion, skincare or hair accessories/tools are eligible to apply.

The grant will individually award three entrepreneurs $25,000 in financial support, a one-year LinkedIn Premium membership and a mentorship session about elevating their LinkedIn profile. The application process is closed to businesses already distributed in a major retailer.

Those interested in applying must have a brand “past the ideation phase.” The business needs to have a fully developed product or service and customers — or be ready for customers. Brands should also have a company website and social media presence.

“That goal post that we’re aiming for is going to forever move, so we try to encourage folks and show people by example that you don’t have to be the most successful brand or have ‘made it’ to help,” Flawless co-founder Union tells PEOPLE.

The deadline for grant submissions is April 19 at midnight.

Another Grant For Women’s Businesses

Yummie O.’s brands Yummy Extensions and KOSA Professionals announced the second consecutive year of its Women in Business Grant. The hair maven is individually awarding 10 female entrepreneurs a $5,000 grant. Applications must include the brand’s website, how the owner plans to use the funds and an estimate of monthly revenue earned.

“The groundwork for everything I do is to be a catalyst for change and empowerment – especially among women. It’s not a secret that we are natural-born leaders and when we support one another, the sky’s the limit,” Yummie O. said in a statement shared with MADAMENOIRE.

“Back in 2013, I started Yummy Extensions with an initial investment of $2,000 and countless sleepless nights to build it to the global brand it is today. Through this grant, I aim to pay it forward not only for the next generation of entrepreneurs but also the businesses grounded in excellence, innovation and diversity.”

The deadline for applications is March 30.

